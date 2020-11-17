Two rare hawks worth Rs25m recovered at Quetta Airport

QUETTA:Customs Quetta seized two rare hawks at Quetta Airport on Tuesday and handed them over to the authorities of Wildlife Department.

According to a report, Assistant Collector, Malik Ahmed, Superintendent Tariq Sultan and Inspector Tufail Muhammad seized two rare hawks from the possession of one person namely Lal Shah in Quetta bound flight coming from Dubai at Quetta International Airport.

Value of the seized hawks is reported to be Rs25 million. Later on, hawks were handed over to the authorities of Wildlife Department for taking further necessary action.

PROTEST: Abdul Malik Khan Kakar, President, IT Officers and Officials Employees Association Balochistan said that transformation of the Information Technology Department into an autonomous Board on the pattern of Punjab is not acceptable to the employees of IT Department, Balochistan.

Addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club here on Tuesday, he said the incumbent provincial government was deliberating upon a proposal to transform IT Department into an autonomous board without providing protection or safeguard to more than 600 employees of the department.

He said though representatives of the association Balochistan have been made the part of committees constituted for accomplishment of Terms of References (TORs) for transformation of IT department into board yet. The association staged a protest demonstration outside Quetta Press Club in support of their demands.