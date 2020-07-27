Two real brothers fall prey to truck-car crash

July 27, 2020

NAWABSHAH:Two people were killed and four others injured when a truck rammed into a car near Nawabshah on Sunday.

In the collision between the truck and the car on Qazi Ahmed road near Nawabshah, two real brothers were killed and four others injured. Those died were identified as Raheel Shah and his brother Suhail Shah. The identity of the injured could not be ascertained yet.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment. The police said that the accident occurred due to over speeding of the vehicles.

Two injured were in a serious condition. The police have lodged a report and started a probe into the accident. No arrest could be made till filing this report. The car was badly damaged in the accident.

