SUKKUR: Two real brothers were shot dead by unknown assailants in Bhikhi, a suburb of Ferozwatwan, near Sheikhupura on Monday.

According to the police, unknown armed men in Bhikhi area gunned down Malik Adul Ghaffar and Malik Shahbaz. They had a cement and gravel shop in the area. The armed men fled after swift operation. Their bodies were shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police reached the crime spot and started investigation after taking dead bodies into custody.