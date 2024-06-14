An Elite Force jawan shot dead two senior lawyers in Attock District Court on Saturday.
The police have arrested the murderer who was identified as Intezar Shah. The slain lawyers were identified as Malik Israr Ahmad, Member Punjab Bar Council, and Advocate Zulfiqar Mirze.
According to preliminary investigation, ASI Intezar Shah killed the lawyers over a “personal grudge”. Intezar Shah blamed Malik Israr Ahmad for divorce case which his wife won in the family court.
The DPO Attock took strict notice of the incident and arrested Intezar Shah along with Incharge Elite Force Attock and Moharrar Elite Force for letting Intezar Shah enter the district courts.
Further investigation was underway.