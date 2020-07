Two street criminals held

July 6, 2020

Karachi:Ittehad Town police on Monday arrested two street criminals in two raids and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

According to SHO Inspector Nisar Lodhi, accused Muhammad Usman who was involved in many street crimes was nabbed in the first raid. A rifle was recovered from his possession and a case was lodged under 23IA of Pakistan Penal Code. Separately, a street criminal namely Younus was arrested and a rifle was recovered from his possession. A case has also been lodged against him.

Related Posts