Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Two terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan tribal district, Inter- Services Public Relation (ISPR) said on Saturday.

It said during the IBO, an intense fire exchange took place between the army troops and terrorists. “Resultantly, two terrorists got killed, including Commander Khabaib Alias Bilal of the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group.”

The ISPR said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the site, elaborating that terrorists remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces, preparation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and killing of innocent citizens. It said the terrorist Commander Khabaib was also involved in a suicide attack on security forces convoy in Mir Ali in August 2022.