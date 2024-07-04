Two Indian soldiers were seriously injured in a purported accidental grenade blast in Doda district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmri.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Thursday, the incident occurred inside the battalion headquarters of 4 Rashtriya Rifles at Sarna, 4 km from Bhaderwah town in the district. Reportedly, the troops were handling the grenade that exploded in their hands.
The injured soldiers, identified as Sepoy Anil Kumar and Satvir Singh, were airlifted to Military Hospital Udhampur for treatment. Indian Army officers have remained tight-lipped about the nature of the blast and have not issued any official confirmation.