Two villagers gunned down near Narowal

NAROWAL: Two armed men shot dead two villagers in Narowal on Thursday. According to police, Tauqeer Hussain and Ali Imran were on water rotation of their crops on the outskirts of Thalay Khasar village near Narowal when armed men opened fire on them. As a result, they received severe bullet injuries and died.

The accused fled from the scene after swift operation. The cause behind the killings could not be ascertained yet. The bodies were shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police have started a probe into the incident besides searching for the killers. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the village. The heirs have demanded immediate arrest of the killers and awarding of punishment to them.