U Microfinance Bank and CDA Join Hands to Plant the Largest Miyawaki Forest in Islamabad

Islamabad, August 09, 2021 (PPI-OT):U Microfinance Bank in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) led a tree plantation drive on 6th August 2021 in I-8 Kachnar Park Islamabad. The plantation took place on approximately 1.5 acres of land and consisted of 6000 trees making it the largest Miyawaki Forest in Islamabad.

U Microfinance Bank strives to become a triple-bottom-line focused company with “People, Planet and Profit” at the center of its vision. This is the third year that U Bank has participated in the annual tree plantation drive, which is part of U Bank’s larger vision to reduce its carbon and waste footprint and introduce products while keeping the effects of climate change in mind.

Named after the famous Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, the Miyawaki method is a forest regeneration technique that aims to recreate self-sustaining, multilayered indigenous forests on degraded land with little to no human intervention.

Addressing the gathering U Bank’s President and CEO, Mr. Kabeer Naqvi said, “Climate change threat is very real and is already here. All of us have to collectively work at organizational and individual levels to mitigate the devastating effects of deforestation and land degradation, which have placed Pakistan in the list of climatically very vulnerable countries globally. U Bank will continue to play its part in environmental protection and regeneration-related initiatives and projects. We hope that more companies and people will come forward and join hands in addressing this cause which requires immediate and utmost attention. We only have one planet. We must respect and protect it.”

For more information, contact:

Head Office,

U Microfinance Bank Limited (U Bank)

2nd Floor, 13-B, Jinnah Super Market,

F-7, Islamabad, Pakistan

UAN: +92-51-111-182-265

Fax: +92-51-2275923

Email: complaints@ubank.com.pk

Website: http://ubank.com.pk/

The post U Microfinance Bank and CDA Join Hands to Plant the Largest Miyawaki Forest in Islamabad appeared first on Business News Pakistan.