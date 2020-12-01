U.S. Institute of Peace Opens Nominations for 2021 Women Building Peace Award

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — In recognition of the pivotal role women play in building peace, the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) has opened nominations for the 2021 Women Building Peace Award. This annual award, inaugurated in 2020, honors a woman peacebuilder whose substantial and practical contribution to peace is an inspiration and guiding light for future peacebuilders.

“USIP’s Women Building Peace Award is a strong symbol to the many women working for peace that their work matters,” said Ambassador Melanne Verveer, executive director of the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security and member of USIP’s Women Building Peace Council. “This award recognizes the agency of women as leaders, not victims, in building lasting and sustainable peace.”

The nomination period will run from December 1, 2020 until February 2, 2021. The awardee will receive $10,000 and will be recognized at a ceremony organized by USIP in late 2021.

For more information and to nominate a woman peacebuilder, visit USIP.org. USIP strongly encourages nominations of women who have not been previously recognized for their peacebuilding work. Nominations will be reviewed based on the following criteria:

Commitment to Peace : A woman whose work exemplifies a commitment to peace by preventing or resolving conflict nonviolently in a fragile or conflict-affected country or region.

: A woman whose work exemplifies a commitment to peace by preventing or resolving conflict nonviolently in a fragile or conflict-affected country or region. Exceptional Leadership: A woman who exemplifies exceptional leadership through her vision and innovation and has earned the respect of her community in the pursuit of peace.

A woman who exemplifies exceptional leadership through her vision and innovation and has earned the respect of her community in the pursuit of peace. Outstanding Practitioner: A woman who is a peacebuilding practitioner and works with members of local, national, or international communities in an inclusive and participatory manner.

A woman who is a peacebuilding practitioner and works with members of local, national, or international communities in an inclusive and participatory manner. Substantial Impact: A woman whose peacebuilding work has led to tangible or demonstrable results.

The winner will be chosen by the Women Building Peace Council, a group of distinguished experts who advise USIP on matters of gender and peacebuilding.

For information on the award, visit: www.usip.org/ womenbuildingpeace.

For information on USIP, visit: https://www.usip.org/ about.