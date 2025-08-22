Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani commended the outgoing United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi, for his significant contributions to strengthening the relationship between the two nations during a farewell meeting at Parliament House on Thursday.
Gilani acknowledged the ambassador’s crucial role in deepening the already strong fraternal bonds, highlighting his engagement with Pakistan’s leaders and citizens. He stated that Al-Zaabi’s service gave a “new dimension” to the bilateral relationship. Gilani also paid homage to the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, crediting his vision for transforming the UAE into a thriving center for economy, commerce, travel, and innovation.
The Chairman emphasized the enduring, half-century-long connection between Pakistan and the UAE, referring to the UAE’s supportive stance during the Pakistan-India conflict of May 2025 as a landmark moment in their shared history. He expressed Pakistan’s desire to elevate this relationship into a strategic and comprehensive economic alliance to tackle shared concerns such as poverty, food security, and environmental changes. Gilani advocated for expanding trade and exploring new investment opportunities.
Acknowledging the substantial Pakistani community in the UAE, Gilani pointed out the 1.8 million Pakistanis contributing to the UAE’s progress, with their remittances forming a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economy. He extended an invitation to a UAE parliamentary delegation to participate in the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC) in Islamabad this November, promoting it as a platform for collaborative learning and cooperation.
Gilani conveyed his best wishes to Ambassador Al-Zaabi, expressing Pakistan’s gratitude for his service and anticipation for continued growth in the Pakistan-UAE relationship.