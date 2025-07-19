Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering their bilateral relationship, with a focus on enhanced economic collaboration. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, engaged in a telephone discussion with UAE Minister of State, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh.
The two officials explored avenues to solidify the nations’ partnership. Their conversation centered on amplifying cooperation in the economic domain. The dialogue underscores the continuing strong bond between the two countries.