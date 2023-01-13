UAE visit will help turning friendship into strategic partnership: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the confidence that his United Arab Emirates (UAE) visit will help turning the friendship between Pakistan and the UAE into a strategic partnership.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Business Council in Abu Dhabi on Friday, he said his meetings with the UAE leadership were successful. The Prime Minister encouraged the delegation of Pakistan Business Council UAE to do business and investment in the country especially in the areas of energy, real estate, information technology, food processing and tourism etc.

The Prime Minister also invited the members of the delegation to come to Pakistan with proposals for investment and business. The members of the delegation expressed their content over the economic policies of the government and showed their interest in doing business and investment in Pakistan.