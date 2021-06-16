Uberall raises $115M, Signs Agreement to Acquire MomentFeed

Combination Creates New Global Leader for ‘Near Me’ Customer Experience Solutions.

LOS ANGELES and BERLIN, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Uberall , a global leader in ‘Near Me’ Marketing SaaS solutions announced today it received a capital investment of $115 million led by Bregal Milestone, Level Equity, United Internet and Uberall management, which will be deployed to accelerate growth in the U.S. and Canada.

As part of its growth strategy Uberall is simultaneously announcing it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire MomentFeed , the leading provider of Proximity Search Optimization in North America. Together Uberall and MomentFeed create a new, more powerful ‘Near Me’ Customer Experience platform with unsurpassed capabilities and global reach. The combined company will manage the online presence of 1.35 million business locations, more than any other current competitor. MomentFeed and Uberall count many of the world’s largest and most recognizable multi-location brands as their customers, including BP, KFC, Marks and Spencer, McDonald’s and Pizza Hut.

“As consumers re-emerge from a year or more of lockdowns, businesses are rebounding, and they must be able to match growing consumer demands to receive the in-store experiences and services they expect,” said Florian Hübner, co-founder and CEO of Uberall. “The combination of Uberall and MomentFeed helps us become the clear category leader with more innovative products, a world-class team, and the financial resources to fully deliver on the opportunity.”

Uberall and MomentFeed are long-time business partners with a similar vision and complementary product suite. The combined platform will bring together Uberall’s market-leading listings and reputation management products, as well as first-to-market features like Google local ads, and combine them with MomentFeed’s best-in-class local social capabilities, customer sentiment analysis and enterprise-grade service offering.

“As we saw the market trending towards consolidation, we considered several potential companies to merge with. Uberall was by far our most preferred,” said MomentFeed CEO Nick Hedges. “This combination makes enormous strategic sense for our customers, who represent the who’s-who of leading U.S. omni channel brands. It helps accelerate our already rapid pace of innovation, giving customers an even greater edge in the hyper-competitive world of ’Near Me’ Marketing.”

MomentFeed CEO Nick Hedges will join Uberall’s executive leadership team as Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President North America, leading Uberall’s North American business unit which will have a significant sales, service and engineering footprint in California.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Uberall team for this next phase of growth. Our strategic investment will significantly accelerate Uberall’s ambition to become the leading ‘Near Me’ Customer Experience platform worldwide. Uberall’s differentiated full-suite solution is unsurpassed by competition in terms of integration and functionality, providing customers with a real edge to reach, interact with, and convert online customers. We look forward to supporting Florian, Nick and their talented team to deliver on their exciting innovation and expansion roadmap.” said Cyrus Shey, Managing Partner of Bregal Milestone.

About Uberall

Uberall empowers the world’s biggest brands to deliver a memorable ‘Near Me’ Customer Experience — from online interactions to offline sales.

As today’s consumers expect an omnichannel experience, they do not distinguish between online and offline anymore. Thus, the ‘Near Me’ customer journey consists of all the touchpoints that a consumer has with the local outlets of a brand: from finding, persuading, buying and recommending, to returning as a regular customer. Uberall’s platform enables businesses to bridge the gap between these touchpoints and facilitates a seamless customer experience that evokes positive emotions and customer satisfaction.

Uberall, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Berlin, Germany, has offices in 6 countries with close to 300 employees. Uberall currently services over 1,600 multi-location customers across 170 countries.

For further information visit www.uberall.com | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter

About MomentFeed

MomentFeed is the leading Proximity Search Optimization platform trusted by many of the largest multi-location brands in the restaurant, retail, automotive, hospitality, and financial services industries. Proximity Search Optimization is gaining significant interest from CMOs of multi-location, national brands and franchises as a way to show up locally, at the precise moment a customer has a need. MomentFeed makes it possible for national brands to execute hyperlocal marketing campaigns at scale – driving local awareness, in-store traffic, and more calls for appointments and orders.

Founded in 2010, MomentFeed is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. An Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Company, it was also named a Comparably Best Company.

For more information visit www.momentfeed.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Contact:

Adam Brett

516.320.0164

adam@crenshawcomm.com