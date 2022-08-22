UBG core committee Meeting held at Karachi

Karachi, August 22, 2022 (PPI-OT):The 5th Meeting of the core Committee of United Business Group (UBG) was held at Karachi which was presided over by Shahzad Ali Malik and Chief Guest by S M Muneer Patron In chief of UBG. The meeting was attended by leaders and large number of members across Pakistan. The prominent included President Zubair Tufail, General Secretary Zafer Bakhtawari, Riaz Uddin Sheikh Chairman UBG Sialkot, Khalid Tawab Chairman Sindh Region, Ghazanfer Bilour Chairman KPK Region, Ms Samina Fazil Chairperson Women Committee, Hanif Gohar, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Abdul Haseeb Khan, Mazher ALI Nasir, Zahid Hussain, Salman Aslam, Nasiruddin Sheikh, Naheed Masood, Haji Afzal, Syed Pir Nazim Shah, Ali Hassam Asghar, Maryam Chaudhary , Farzana Burni, Saeeda Bano, Arshad Farooq, Gulzar Feroz, Farquan Abdul Qadir, Aslam Pakhali, Humayun Laiq, Rizwana, Rizwan Jaffarani, Hafiz Bilal, Ikram Rajput, Muslim Mohammadi, Noor Ahmed Khan, Shakeel Dingra, Farhan, Obaid Qadri, Momin ALI Malik, Malik Khuda Bux, Nadeem Kashtiwala, Shaheen Sarwana, Shahab Ahmed, Nadem Mahboob Magoon and Zubair Chayya.

The members of UBG congratulated Shahzad Ali Malik on being nominated as Chairman of UBG who expressed his determination that he would not spare any effort to come upto expectations of the UBG members who have expressed their great confidence on him.

According to Gulzar Feroz central spokesperson UBG, Shahzad Malik further said that he would personally visit all trade bodies across Pakistan twice – first immediately after the election of the trade bodies and follow up visit in the month of end November or early December. The visit of his schedule would be soon finalised with the consent of the senior members of UBG, he added.

He further said that UBG would interact with all trade bodies and their leaders. He further informed about his meetings with different dignitaries in Pakistan and abroad which were very fruitful. The participants of the meeting also expressed their satisfaction on the nomination of Atif Ikram and Arif Jewa being the candidates for Presidential and Sr Vice President seats respectively.

Earlier Patron in Chief UBG SM Munir highlighted the economic activities of UBG and assured the house that UBG would become more active to meet the election challenges. He said that UBG has best professional team members having good experience for the coming election.

He further informed the house that UBG has selected the best candidates for the coming election of FPCCI for seats of president and Sr Vice President. He said that best candidates would also be selected for the election of Vice Presidents. He regretted that the present management of FPCCI has made FPCCI bankrupted by misusing, malpractices and embezzlement of FPCCI funds which were generated by UBG when it was in power. Zubair Tufail President UBG also spoke on the occasion and said that UBG stands united to meet all coming challenges.

He further said that the reputation of FPCCI has been demolished at the hands of present management which has come into power through unfair means. All members spoke on the occasion and they unanimously decided that UBG select 3 candidates from Sindh and 1 from Punjab for the Vice President seats from association class. It was also decided that Women CCI and Small Chambers would be facilitated.

It was also decided that UBG would intensify its networking with all trade bodies in all province under the senior leadership of UBG and also interact with members who have some grievances with the group. It was further decided in the meeting that UBG would eliminate bogus trade bodies which have overshadowed the genuine trade bodies and their representatives. The members were advised by the leadership to rectify the deficiencies of their trade bodies so that they may not face any hardships in election.

For more information, contact:

United Business Group (UBG)

Room No: 203, Second Floor,

Aiwan-e-Sanat Plot No.ST-4/2, Sector 23,

Korangi Industrial Area, Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-21 35062200

Cell: +92-321-8261426

