Ufone Offers Generous Free Data ‘Eidi’ On Mobile Top-Ups

Islamabad, May 07, 2021 (PPI-OT): Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone, has announced free data ‘Eidi’ on mobile top-ups for its consumers under Eid Recharge Offer. Consumers will receive free data on regular balance recharge of Rs. 100 and above via across all recharge mediums.
The offer will help Ufone users stay connected with their loved ones during Eid vacations while COVID-related restrictions bar physical socialization. The free data will bring consumers additional connectivity, fun, and entertainment during the Eid festivities.
In order to ensure the safety and wellbeing of consumers, Ufone also makes mobile recharges available through its digital mediums including, MyUfone App, UPaisa App, Ufone website, MFS banking partners, and other banking applications. This is in addition to available options of scratch cards and loading balance through the retail channels.
Consumers can avail this limited-time free data on recharge by purchasing mobile recharge also on the following digital platforms multiple times:
Use your credit/debit card to purchase top-up on MyUfone App
From the homepage select “Pay Bill/Recharge” OR “Tap to Recharge” button
Select payment method
Enter mobile number and recharge amount
Click proceed on the confirmation screen
Enter your Credit/Debit card details
Enter SMS PIN sent by Bank
Receive confirmation along with instant 10% cashback
Recharge from the Ufone website
Select the MyUfone tab from the homepage
Enter Ufone mobile number and password to log in
Click on Pay Bill/Recharge
Select Pay Bill/Recharge from drop-down menu
Enter number, amount, payment mode, and click submit
Click proceed on the confirmation screen
Enter your Credit/Debit card details
Enter SMS PIN sent by Bank
Receive confirmation along with instant 10% cashback
Recharge on UPaisa via USSD
Dial *786#
Enter 4 to select Ufone Load/Postpay
Enter 2 to select ULoad
Enter mobile number
Enter load amount
Enter MPIN to confirm payment and tap send
You will receive a confirmation message with transaction ID
Recharge through the UPaisa App
Select mobile load from app home screen
Select prepaid
Select Ufone
Enter mobile number, amount, and tap submit
Tap confirm to pay
In addition, Ufone is also offering recharge offers on UPaisa. New UPaisa customers will get 1,000 MBs, 1000 U-U and PTCL minutes, and 1000 SMS, while existing customers can get 10% cashback, on prepaid recharge of Rs. 100 and above. The rewards will be posted the next day of the transaction. Ufone has offered similar exciting offers for its consumers during previous difficult times to help them stay connected, entertained, and work from home with uninterrupted connectivity.
For more information, contact:
Manager Media Relations
CRS Public Relations
Ufone
House # 24 Main Nazim-ud-Din Road,
F – 10/4, Islamabad
Tel: +92-51-2113414-5
Fax: +92-51-2113416
Cell: +92-331-5166603, +92-301-5323233
Website: https://www.ufone.com
