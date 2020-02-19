UK APPGK delegation arrives in Islamabad

February 19, 2020

Islamabad, February 19, 2020 (PPI-OT):A delegation of All Parties Parliamentary Group on Kashmir (APPGK) in the British Parliament arrived in Islamabad, today, on a five day visit to Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The delegation led by Debbie Abrahams, Member of the UK Parliament and Chairperson of APPGK, will be hosted by Foreign Office of Pakistan. The delegation members will hold meetings with the leadership of Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the representatives of Hurriyat organizations to have the first hand information about the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir and along the Line of Control.

The other members of the delegation include APPGK senior Vice Chairman Barrister Imran Hussain MP, Secretary Lord Qurban Hussain, Treasurer James Daly MP, Shadow Minister for International Development Judith Commins MP, Mark Eastwood MP, Tahir Ali MP, Sarah Britcliffe MP, Raja Najabat Hussain Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Self-determination Movement International (JKSDMI), Councillor Yasmin Dar Chairperson JKSDMI-UK, Harpreet Uppal and Sabah Kanwal staff members of Debbie Abrahams.

It is to mention here that APPGK Chairperson, Debbie Abrahams, was stopped at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday and was ill-treated before being deported. She was not allowed entry into India for criticizing human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

