UK-based Kashmiris, Pakistanis reiterate support to IOK people

February 7, 2020

Birmingham, February 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): Different events were held in different areas of the United Kingdom (UK) in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day with the pledge that British Kashmiris and Pakistanis would continue to support the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

A conference in this regard was organised by Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK, at Pakistan Community Centre in Derby to express solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir. Maulana Mufti Fazal Ahmed Qadri chaired the conference.

On the occasion, Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), Altaf Ahmed Butt, said that the people of the UK, by making human chains, arranging seminars and Kashmir solidarity conferences, showed the world that India was an occupying force and committing war crimes against the innocent Kashmiris fighting for their basic rights in the occupied territory.

“Such gatherings and conferences in UK have more impact than the programmes and seminars in Mirpur and Muzaffarabad for oppressed Kashmiris. World accepts and respects the voices of the people of UK for the freedom-loving people of occupied Kashmir,” he added.

The President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK, Raja Fahim Kayani on the occasion said that the people in Britain wanted to know about the lockdown and communications blackout in occupied Kashmir. He said, “We must arrange more conferences and seminars across the UK to inform MPs and councillors that Kashmir seeks their attention. It is our duty to reach our elected representatives across UK and share the current sufferings of Kashmiris with them.”

The President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir, Europe, Muhammad Ghalib and others also paid rich tributes to the people of Kashmir, saying the dispute Kashmir is still on agenda of the United Nations, and UK and other western powers must come forward and play role in its settlement for permanent peace in South Asia.

In another Kashmir Day event, a human chain was formed in Startford Road Sparkhill in which hundreds of Pakistanis and British Kashmiris lined up on the one side of the road and shouted in favour of Kashmir’s freedom from Indian yoke and against India. The protesters were carrying banners and placards bearing anti-India slogans.

Speakers from Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that human chain in Stratford Road Sparkhill was an ample proof that people of the UK were with their Kashmiri brethren in their freedom struggle. “Such gatherings and anti-India protests in UK is not only best tribute to the freedom-loving people of Kashmir but a proof that the struggle of Kashmiri people is genuine and completely political as per UN resolutions on Kashmir,” they added.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org

Related Posts