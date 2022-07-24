Ulema purpose 18-point code of conduct for Muharram, Safar: Ashrafi 

Islamabad, July 24, 2022 (PPI-OT):Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi says the ulema have purposed eighteen-point code of conduct for the months of Muharram and Safar with the consultation and consent of all Islamic clerics.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Sunday, he advised the ulema belonging to different schools of thought to play their due role to forge unity and brotherhood among the nation. He appealed to the people not to take law into their hands in any untoward incident.

