Islamabad, February 28, 2021 (PPI-OT): “One Nation- One Destiny” congregations will be held across the country during the month of March on the topics of Peace, Brotherhood and Moderation. Clerics while addressing Ulemas-Mashaykh Convention, which held here on Sunday at Al-Hamra Hall, Lahore in aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council stated that success of Operation Raddul Fasad is an explicit testimony of the struggle of the Pakistani nation and Pakistan’s Security Forces against terrorism. The clerics said that National Action Plan should be fully implemented. The security, stability and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is very dear to the Muslim Ummah.

Pakistan is against foreign interference in all Islamic Arab countries. Saudi Arabia has ensured all the legal requirements of justice on the issue of Khashoggi. Prime Minister Imran Khan being a great leader of Muslim Ummah won the hearts of Muslims across the Islamic world by raising voice on the issues of Namoos-e-Risalat, Belief in the Finality of Prophethood and burial of Srilankan Muslim. The clerics stated that solution to the problems of the Muslim Ummah is resides in unity and stability of the Islamic world.

The clerics said that the rights of minorities living in Pakistan will be protected at all levels. Forced conversions and forceful marriages have nothing to do with Islam and those who do so bring Islam and Muslims into disrepute. No person, party or group can be allowed to make hateful speech and the decision of the new examination boards for Madaris e Arabia is a step in the right direction. Clerics of different religious schools of thought while addressing at Ulemas-Mashaykh Convention said reservations of Ulemas Mashaykh regarding Evacuee Properties Amendment Bill will be addressed.

The convention was attended by more than 1000 leading Religious scholars and clerics from across the country. The convention was presided over by Central Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East.

Among key note clerics and religious scholars who addressed with the Ulemas-Mashaykh Convention include Maulana Asad Zakaria, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Qazi Matiullah Saeedi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Haq Nawaz Khalid, Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Maulana Muhammad were present on the occasion. Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Hanif Usmani, Pir Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Muhammad Asghar Khosa, Maulana Noman Hashir, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Abu Bakar Sabri, Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq Mujahid, Shabbir Yusuf Gujjar, Maulana Abdul Malik Asif, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Aseed-ur-Rehman Saeed, Maulana Abdul Hakim Athar, Qari Zubair Zahid, Maulana Islamuddin, Qari Muhammad Aslam Qadri, Qari Shams-ul-Haq, Maulana Hassan Ahmad Hussaini, Maulana Muhammad Khurshid Nomani, Maulana Fahimul Hassan Farooqi, Maulana Abdullah Haqqani, Maulana Abdullah Rashidi, Mian Rashid Munir, Maulana Asim Shad, Maulana Abdul Waheed Farooqi, Maulana Abu Bakar Hamza, Maulana Habib-ur-Rehman Abid, Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, Maulana Izhar-ul-Haq Khalid, Sahibzada Hamza Tahir-ul-Hassan, Maulana Saadullah Ludhianvi, Maulana Anis-ur-Rehman Baloch, Maulana Abdul Al-Rashid, Maulana Muhammad Shakeel Qasmi, Mufti Mohammad Omar Farooq, Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Shah Hijazi, Maulana Tanveer Ahmed, Maulana Mohammad Ahmed Maki, Maulana Mohammad Ashfaq Potafi, Maulana Kaleemullah Muawiyah, Maulana Aziz-ur-Rehman Muawiyah, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Saadullah Shafiq, Hafiz Mohammad Tayyab Qasmi, Maulana Hussain Ahmad Darkhasti, Mufti Iqbal Usmani, Maulana Yasir Alvi, Qari Abdul Rauf, Maulana Matool Mahar, Hafiz Muhammad Talha Farooqi, Maulana Zubair Khatana, Maulana Aqeel Zubair, Qari Aziz-ur-Rehman, Maulana Atif Iqbal and others.

The convention announced that from March 1 to March 30, the country-wide Stability Pakistan conventions, conferences and congregations will be held on the theme of “One Nation One Destiny” with respective topics of (Peace, Brotherhood and Moderation). The Clerics said that the success of Operation Raddul Fasad was due to the joint struggle of the Pakistani nation and the army against terrorism. We salute the martyrs and Ghazis of Operation Raddul Fasad.

The government should fully implement the National Action Plan for the elimination of the menace of terrorism and extremism. The Ulema and Mashaikhs also announced that we are by the side of the government for the eradication of terrorism and extremism from the country. A resolution adopted at the convention thanked the Sri Lankan government and the Prime Minister of Pakistan for allowing the Sri Lankan Muslims to bury the bodies of Muslims who died in Coronavirus. Imran Khan has proved to be a great leader of the Muslim Ummah for raising voice at world forums on the issues of Namoos-e-Risalat and belief in the Finality of Prophethood.

The ulema and Mashaykhs will continue to support every good deed of the government and play the role of accountability in non-sharia matters. In another resolution adopted at the convention, the representatives of different religious and political organisations announced to endorse the stance of the government of Pakistan and the foreign ministry of Saudi Arabia and rejected the US Intelligence report regarding Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Convention said that Saudi Arabia has met the requirements of justice in the case of Saudi citizen Khashoggi.

Peace, security and stability of Saudi Arabia is dear to every Muslim. Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah will not accept any step against the security, stability and defense of Saudi Arabia. The Islamic world loves Saudi Arabia and its leadership. The baseless propaganda against the Saudi leadership is regrettable. The resolution also called for an immediate meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address the growing problems of the Muslim Ummah. Another resolution adopted at the convention said that Masajid-o-Madaris are serving Islam, Muslims and the country and the nation.

The affiliation of Madaris with the Ministry of Education and the establishment of new examination boards for seminaries is the right decision of the government and will lead to further improvement in religious and conventional education. Resolution adopted on the issue of Evacuee Properties Act demanded the Government to address the reservations of Masajid-o-Madaris and demanded to constitute a committee headed by the Speaker of the National Assembly to play an active role in this regard. Another resolution welcomed the decision to call a ceasefire on the Line of Control as a result of talks between the military leaderships of Pakistan and India.

Expressing full solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people, another resolution said that Kashmir and Palestine are the most important issues of the Muslim Ummah. The United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the world must play an effective and immediate role in resolving the Kashmir and Palestine issues. An edict was also presented at the Ulema and Mashaikh Convention approved from Darul Aftaa Pakistan regarding the Corona vaccine, which said that it is legal to administer corona vaccine and no baseless propaganda should be made regarding corona vaccine.

Addressing the convention, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that on the direction of the Prime Minister efforts are being made at all levels to solve the problems of Ulema and Mashaikhs. In this regard, coordinators are being made to resolve issues of Ulemas-Mashaykh and Imams.

The present government wants to take Pakistan towards the state of Madinah, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi adding that everyone has to work hard for a state on the pattern of Medina. He said that all issues of seminaries relating registration, bank accounts and other issues would be resolved before the new academic year. “We want to make it clear to the world that the law of blasphemy is the protector of human lives,” he said. The blasphemy law is not being misused, and we assure all minorities that their rights under the Constitution of Pakistan will be protected. All Pakistanis have a role to play in the development and stability of Pakistan. Development, stability, security of Pakistan is not possible without non-Muslims living in Pakistan.

He said that Masajid-o-Madaris have nothing to do with any movement spreading chaos in the country. The opposition should work with the government to solve the problems of the people. We invite the political and religious parties of the opposition to come together and play a role to transform the country on the pattern of the state of Madina. He said that there was no threat to Masajid-o-Madaris.

We are the protectors of Masajid-o-Madaris and we will soon give good news to the Ulema and Mashaikhs regarding the Evacuee Trust Properties Act. He said the 30-member Central Committee of Interfaith Harmony Councils would be announced soon. He said that by resolving the issue of Muslims in Sri Lanka, the Prime Minister has made the Pakistani nation proud in the Islamic world. He said that Saudi Arabia is the center of the Islamic world. A baseless propaganda campaign has been launched against Saudi Arabia and its leadership. Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations are a relationship of faith and for us Harmain Al-Sharifain and its leadership is a red line.

