UMEX and SimTEX 2024 conclude its largest edition for defence deals with AED2.9 billion

ABU DHABI, 25th January, 2024 (WAM) — The sixth edition of UMEX SimTEX 2024 concluded with the announcement of 18 deals totaling AED2.932 billion by Tawazun Council, the UAE’s defense and security acquisitions authority for the Ministry of Defense.

The total deals signed on behalf of the Ministry of Defence on the third and last day reached 8 contracts with local and international companies, accounting for a total value of AED 1.022 billion.

Meanwhile, the first day witnessed 5 deals worth AED 971 million, and the second day recorded 5 deals valued at AED 939 million.

This was announced during the concluding press conference held on the final day of the “UMEX and SimTEX 2024”, in the presence of Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi, the official spokesperson of Tawazun Council and Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, Chief of Corporate Communication at Tawazun Council, senior officials and representatives of local and intentional media.

Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi said the number of local contracts signed on the last day of “UMEX and SimTEX 2024” reached 5 contracts, valued at AED 859 million. The first contract, worth AED 509 million, was awarded to “Edge Group”, to procure infrastructure defence systems. The second contract worth AED17 million was signed with “Zen Technologies Limited”, to procure training simulators support package, and the third contract was for “Star Satellite Communications Company- YAHSAT” company totaling AED 152 million to provide maintenance and operational services on ground communication centres.

Another contract signed with “BAYANAT” to develop artificial intelligence programing for AED100 million, and an AED 81 million contract with “SATELLITE ‎IMAGING ‎TECHNOLOGIES” to provide communication bands.

Al Jaberi stated that the total international deals reached 3 valued at AED 163 million. The biggest contract was awarded to the French company “EXAIL ROBOTICS SAS” valued at AED 110 million to procure underwater sonar systems, while the second biggest contract was awarded to the American company” HAWKEYE360” valued at AED 51 million to provide Communication Subscription. Another contract was signed with the American Company “DigitalGlobe” to provide Antenna Maintenance Services totaling AED 2 million.

At the press conference conclusion, Al Jaberi reiterated Tawazun Council’s commitment to boosting defense industries through global best practices in acquisition, procurement, and strategic partnerships. These efforts align with the UAE’s vision for business development, empowering industries, and leading innovations in the defense sector.