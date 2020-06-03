UN Chief calls for avoiding steps that will escalate tensions between Pakistan, India

June 3, 2020

Islamabad, June 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for avoiding steps that will escalate tensions between Pakistan and India. This was stated by UN Secretary-General’s Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric in response to a question from APP at a virtual news briefing in New York. The spokesman said Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Secretary-General did have a conversation last week and a letter sent by him had already been circulated to the UN member states.

