UN Chief urged to probe Kunan-Poshpora mass rape tragedy 

February 24, 2020

Srinagar, February 24, 2020 (PPI-OT):In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations continued to denounce the tragic incident of Kunan-Poshpora mass rape, perpetrated by Indian men in uniform in Kupwara district almost three decades ago.

Hurriyat leader Yasmeen Raja in a statement in Srinagar in connection with the 29th anniversary of the incident called upon the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to conduct impartial investigation into the gruesome incident. She said five of the victims reportedly died waiting for justice.

Yasmeen Raja emphasized a thorough, impartial and effective investigation into the mass rape incident and appealed to the people of India to stand for humanity and justice. She questioned the silence of Indian civil society, activists, writers and all those who claim to be defenders of human rights.

Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement termed the tragedy as an infamous stain on humanity and regretted that despite the passage of almost three decades no action was taken against the culprits; instead they were awarded with promotions. “This is one of the worst tragedies in history and it is our duty to remember this day,” the statement and expressed solidarity with the victims.

Meanwhile, Maulana Amir Mohammad Shamsi, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Civil Society in a statement appealed to Muslims to maintain unity and brotherhood to meet situation in the backdrop of abrogation Article 370 and the rising Indian atrocities in the Kashmir valley. Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Vice Chairman Abdul Majid Mir has expressed the hope that US President Donald Trump, who is arriving in India, today, will raise human rights violations in occupied Kashmir with the Indian leadership.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org

Related Posts