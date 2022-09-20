UN Chief urges developed countries to help developing nations, facing climate challenge, especially Pakistan 

Islamabad, September 20, 2022 (PPI-OT):UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urges the developed countries, international financial institutions and fossil fuel companies to come forward to help the developing nations, facing the worst climate change devastations, especially in Pakistan.

He said this while inaugurating the High-Level General Debate of the 77th Session of UN General Assembly in New York today.

The UN Secretary General said that around 80 percent of the carbon emissions are contributed by G-20 countries, whereas the developing countries make a minor contribution in this regard, but bear the brutal impact of the climate change. Antonio Guterres said he himself witnessed the devastation caused by recent rains and floods in Pakistan.

He said the climate change crisis is a case study for moral and economic injustice, being done to the developing world. The UN Secretary General said the present-day world is facing multiple crises, including food security, climate change, and higher prices of agri inputs.

Talking about geo-political divide in the world, Antonio Guterres said, dialogue is the only option to resolve conflicts in the world, which needs collected efforts as no single power can call the shots. The UN Secretary General said negative propaganda on the digital platforms is also creating problems in the society.

