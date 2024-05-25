﻿UN COI adopts resolution outlining strategy to enhance global communications

The UN Committee on Information (COI) has adopted a resolution outlining a strategy to enhance global communications, focusing on combating disinformation, promoting multilingualism for inclusivity, and supporting communication infrastructures in the developing countries to reduce information access disparities.

The resolution also addresses the dangers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in spreading disinformation and highlights the Global Principles for Information Integrity in digital spaces, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

In his remarks on the occasion, Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Usman Jadoon said the resolution acknowledges the challenges that arise from the rapidly changing media landscape, including the proliferation of disinformation and misinformation.

He said it calls on member states to promote media and digital literacy to advance SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) and mitigate the challenges of climate change including the phenomenon of hate speech and incitement to violence.