UN duty-bound to help resolve Kashmir dispute

Srinagar, September 01, 2021 (PPI-OT):In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, political analysts, experts and Hurriyat leaders have said that Kashmir dispute is a test case for the UN to ensure implementation of the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Political experts and analysts in their interviews in Srinagar said the UN General Assembly during its 76th session to be held from 14th of this month must initiate measures to mitigate the sufferings of the oppressed people of IIOJK.

They said Kashmir is among the oldest disputes on the UN agenda and credibility of the World Body is at stake if it fails to implement its resolutions on Kashmir. “Indian illegal actions viz-a-viz Kashmir are eroding the credibility of the UN. India continues to escape from implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir. UN is duty-bound to initiate the process for granting the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination,” they added.

The analysts and experts deplored that Modi-led India continues to disregard international laws and conventions with regard to Kashmir and Modi regime is illegally changing IIOJK’s demography in brazen violations of UN resolutions.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Bilal Siddiqi, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami and Jammu and Kashmir Insaf Party in their statements said that Indian brutalities in the occupied territory posed a serious threat to the regional peace and stability. They said Modi regime despite unleashing worst kind of atrocities on the Kashmiris has failed to suppress their freedom struggle.

The leaders and organizations said that the UN must step-in and stop India from altering demography of IIOJK. They said that the global community must help the Kashmiris in achieving their right to self-determination. They said that the UN must act immediately to rescue the Kashmiri people from the Indian barbarity and New Delhi must be pressurized to create an enabling atmosphere for the implementation of UN resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute.

