UN International Day of Widows being observed today

June 23, 2020

Islamabad, June 23, 2020 (PPI-OT): The UN International Day of Widows is being observed across the globe including Pakistan on Tuesday. In his message on the day, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz paid rich tribute to the valiant Kashmiri women, whose husbands sacrificed their lives for the right to self-determination.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he also saluted to the firm resolve of the half-widows, whose husbands have been subjected to the worst kind of violence in the Indian torture cells. In his message in a Tweet, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the death of a partner can leave many women without rights to inheritance or property. He said it’s time to end discriminatory laws that deny women equal rights to men and ensure access to social protection.

