UN lauds Pakistan’s role as leading troop-contributing country

ISLAMABAD: The Under-Secretary-General for United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping has lauded Pakistan’s role as a leading troop-contributing country.

The appreciation came during a meeting between Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram and Under-Secretary-General for United Nations Peacekeeping, Jean-Pierre Lacroix in New York, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed important matters related to Pakistan’s current and future peacekeeping endeavours.