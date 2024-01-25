UN recognizes Pakistan’s Living Indus Initiative as World Restoration Flagship

ISLAMABAD: In a groundbreaking achievement, Pakistan's Living Indus Initiative has been selected as the World Restoration Flagship of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

The announcement was made by Ms Inger Andersen, the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), in a letter addressed to Pakistan's Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination.

The Living Indus Initiative stood out among more than 150 applications and garnered support from over 70 governments worldwide, says a statement issued here on Thursday.

The initiative's dedication to restoring millions of hectares in the Indus River basin, a critical ecosystem supporting 90% of Pakistan's population and driving a significant portion of its economy, earned it this prestigious recognition.

Developed jointly by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, provincial authorities, and the UN system, the Living Indus Initiative represents a collaborative effort to uplift the environmental and health conditions of the Indus Basin.

Its holistic approach addresses the ecological challenges faced by the fragile basin due to climate change, with a set of 25 measures emphasizing nature-based solutions and ecosystem-based adaptation strategies.

Expressing her delight, Ms Inger Andersen commended the Living Indus Initiative for being one of the world's most promising, ambitious, and inspiring examples of large-scale restoration.

The recognition reflects the tireless efforts of everyone involved in and supportive of the initiative, highlighting its significant impact on both people and the planet.

The World Restoration Flagships, including the Living Indus Initiative, will be publicly announced in February 2024 during the sixth United Nations Environment Assembly in (UNEA6).

The announcement will be celebrated through a global media campaign and wide online outreach, with an anticipated reach of millions of people.

This recognition marks a significant milestone for Pakistan, showcasing its commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development on the global stage.