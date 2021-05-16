UN Secretary-General calls for immediately halting of Israeli hostilities against Palestinians

Islamabad, May 16, 2021 (PPI-OT): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for immediate halting of Israeli hostilities against the innocent Palestinians. He made these remarks at the open meeting of the UN Security Council organized by China today [Sunday]. Antonio Guterres said rockets and mortars and aerial and artillery bombardments from all sides must be stopped immediately. He said the United Nations is actively engaging all sides towards an immediate ceasefire.

Condemning destruction of media offices in Gaza, Antonio Guterres said journalists must be allowed to work free of fear and harassment. He said status quo at the holy sites must be upheld and respected. He said the longer this cycle of violence continues, the more challenging it will be to reach that ultimate goal. The Secretary General said only a negotiated sustainable political solution will end, once and for all, these devastating cycles of violence and lead to a peaceful future for Palestinians and Israelis alike.

