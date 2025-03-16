Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has announced that the UN Secretary-General will soon appoint a special envoy to address Islamophobia. This announcement was made on the occasion of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia being observed today.
In his message, Akram stated that Pakistan and OIC countries would develop a concrete plan to eliminate Islamophobia. He mentioned that efforts to tackle Islamophobia will be made in collaboration with the Secretary-General and his special envoy.
He also emphasized the necessity of addressing Islamophobia at every level, highlighting that global cooperation is essential. This message is being viewed as a significant step towards the global eradication of Islamophobia.