UNDP, INL and KP Police Inaugurate the Joint Police Training Center Phase-II 

Islamabad, November 19, 2021 (PPI-OT):The newly constructed Phase-II of the Joint Police Training Center (JPTC) Nowshera was inaugurated by Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mr. Moazzam Jah Ansari, U.S. Consul General Peshawar Mr. Richard H. Riley, and UNDP Resident Representative Mr. Knut Ostby in Nowshera, yesterday.

Spread over 88 acres, Phase-II of the center has doubled the capacity of JPTC. This phase includes an academic block, barracks, a quarter guard, multipurpose hall, an assembly hall, health care centre, separate hostels, and residences for both men and women officers.

The construction of JPTC Phase-II also included an additional Academic Block for 500 students, a hostel for 60 officers, another barrack for 200 students and an additional floor of the Quick Response Force building, which were not of the initial plan.

The American Embassy’s International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Section (INL) Director Mr. Mark A. Tervakoski said that this facility will help in developing a more effective, professional and a transparent criminal justice system.

“Since 1989, INL has provided over 292 million USD in aid and military assistance to Pakistani law enforcement agencies. United States will continue to support capacity building and training of the law enforcement sector across the country.”

“Today marks yet another step in the longstanding partnership between the United States of America and Pakistan. This facility is a result of the efforts of Unites States, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and UNDP’s working together to achieve the same objective; increasing security and prosperity for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Newly Merged Districts”, said U.S. Consul General Peshawar Mr. Richard H. Riley.

Speaking at the occasion, UNDP Resident Representative Mr. Knut Ostby said that the Joint Police Training Center is now a state of the art training facility of the KP Police. “UNDP will support the KP Police to provide specialized trainings to 2000 police personnel from the Newly Merged Districts in 2022 and 2024.

These trainings enable them to deliver services in an effective manner. I want to especially emphasize the importance of women in police. I appreciate INL and KP Police for developing a facility that has offers an enabling environment to women police officers”. JPTC is a remarkable addition to police force because it provides specialized training facilities to meet the challenging training needs of KP Police men and women.

