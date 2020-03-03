UNDP team calls on SAPM

March 3, 2020

Islamabad, March 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): Ms. Laura Sheridan, along with other members from UNDP called on Muhammad Usman Dar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs here at Prime Minister Office, today. The meeting focused on preliminary preparation and necessary coordination before the arrival of the Commonwealth’s team in Pakistan, which is expected in near future. Purpose of the visit is to help the country improve its Youth Development Index (YDI) by ensuring youth-related developments.

SAPM stressed the need for enhanced collaboration among various ministries and donors for betterment of the youth. “No government in the past worked for welfare of Pakistani youth. The country cannot truly progress without mainstreaming youth in socioeconomic development”, said Mr. Dar. Mr. Dar said that the country’s YDI kept on going down but governments in the past ignored to pay due attention towards welfare of our youth. He said that the present government has already launched historic initiatives for youth development and will ensure all required interventions identified for improving their situation. Ms. Laura Sheridan said that UNDP will extend all possible assistance to help the country regarding youth development. The meeting was also attended by officials of PM office.

