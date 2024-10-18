The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization has unanimously adopted Pakistan-led Resolution on ‘Countering Disinformation for the Promotion and Protection of Freedom of Expression and Access to Information’.
Co-sponsored by more than 50 Member States, Pakistan-led resolution was adopted at the 220th Session of the UNESCO Executive Board in Paris.
Pakistan took this initiative in the backdrop of proliferation and intensification of disinformation, misinformation and hate speech around the world.
Pakistan’s Permanent Delegate Asim Iftikhar Ahmad thanked all Member States for their invaluable inputs and support leading to consensus adoption of the text for effective promotion and protection of freedom of expression and access to information.