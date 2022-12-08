UNGA adopts Pakistan’s four annual disarmament-related resolutions

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted Pakistan’s four annual disarmament-related resolutions that are aimed at strengthening regional as well as international peace and security, reflecting Islamabad’s commitment to achieve those goals.

The resolutions were recommended by the 193-member Assembly’s First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) where the texts were adopted by overwhelming support of its membership. Of these, three resolutions deal with regional disarmament, conventional arms control at regional and sub-regional levels as well as Confidence Building Measures in the regional and sub-regional context. The fourth Pakistani resolution sought international security assurances for non-nuclear-weapon states.

The resolutions recognize the significance of and complementarity between regional and global approaches to arms control, disarmament, and confidence building to promote international peace, security, and stability, encouraging efforts aimed at promoting CBMs at the regional and sub-regional levels to ease regional tensions.