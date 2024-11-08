The First Committee of the United Nations General Assembly has adopted four key resolutions tabled by Pakistan with overwhelming support.
According to a report on Friday, these resolutions address critical themes, including security assurances for non-nuclear-weapon states and region-specific measures to foster peace and stability.
One of the resolutions adopted through a recorded vote, underscored the urgency of providing legally binding security assurances to non-nuclear-weapon states against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons.
The adoption of these resolutions stands as a testament to the international community’s acknowledgment of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the principles of regional peace, arms control, and constructive engagement through multilateral platforms.