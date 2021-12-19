UNGA resolution, hope for people of Kashmir: FO 

Islamabad, December 18, 2021 (PPI-OT):Foreign Office has said that adoption of Pakistan-sponsored resolution by consensus of United Nations General Assembly would provide people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir a hope in their just struggle for self-determination and freedom from Indian oppression and occupation.

The Pakistan-sponsored resolution entitled “Universal Realization of the Rights of the People to Self-Determination” was adopted by consensus by the United Nations General Assembly in New York. It was co-sponsored by 72 countries from all regions. The resolution unequivocally supports the right of self-determination for all peoples under subjugation, alien domination and foreign occupation. This includes the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

