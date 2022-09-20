UNHCR envoy actress Angelina Jolie visits Dadu to review rescue, relief activities 

Islamabad, September 20, 2022 (PPI-OT):The United Nations High Commission for Refugees envoy and Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, who arrived in Pakistan today (Tuesday), visited Dadu area of Sindh to review rescue and relief activities and devastations caused by the floods.

According to a press release issued by the International Rescue Committee, Angelina Jolie arrived in Pakistan to witness and gain an understanding of the situation and to hear from people about their needs and steps to prevent such suffering in the future.

The visit will help draw the world’s attention to the flood victims. More than 1500 people died from the flood, and more than 3 crore people were affected. It may be recalled that Angelina Jolie visited Pakistan during the 2005 earthquake and the 2010 flood.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk