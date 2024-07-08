Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions and Kashmir Affairs Engr Amir Muqam received UNHCR’s high level delegation led by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on arrival at his residence.
According to a statement issued from PID on Sunday, the federal minister welcomed the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Pakistan. Federal minister Engr Amir Muqam presented a flower bouquet to the UN High Commissioner on this occasion.
During the meeting, they discussed various issues pertaining to refugees. On this occasion, Federal Minister also presented Traditional ‘Chadars’ and gifts to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and other members of delegation.
Later, Muqam hosted a luncheon reception in honour of Filippo Grandi in Peshawar at his residence.