Unidentified armed men gun down man

DUKI: Unidentified armed men gunned down one man and injured another in Talao Balunda area of Duki in Balochistan province on Friday.

According to levies force, one man, identified as Malik Jan Malezai Luni, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Talao Bulanda area of district Duki while another person namely Nawab Khan son of Khan Muhammad Luni sustained injuries in the firing incident.

The body and injured were taken to Civil Hospital Loralai for completion of codal formalities and treatment. The body was handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities while the injured, stated to be in critical condition, was being treated. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the victim’s home. Further investigation was being conducted by the authorities of concerned levies station.