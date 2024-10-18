An unidentified body was found in Shopian district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Unidentified body found in Shopian
Srinagar, October 18 (KMS): An unidentified body was found in Shopian district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the body was found in Waduna area of the district today.
Some passersby spotted the body and police shifted it to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.
‘There are some injury marks on the body and apparently the body is of a non-local,’ police said.
Police have taken cognisance of the matter and started investigation.