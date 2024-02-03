Unified Kashmiri voices laud Pakistan’s unyielding support for Kashmir cause

SRINAGAR: The Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) and leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK (APHC-AJK) chapter, in a unified stance, have extended their heartfelt gratitude to Pakistan for its unwavering support to the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their ongoing struggle for the right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDF) spokesperson Advocate Arshad Iqbal in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed deep appreciation for the solidarity being shown by the Government and the people of Pakistan with the people of Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.

The JKDF acknowledges Pakistan’s commitment and allegiance to the Kashmir cause, emphasizing the vital role of moral, political, and diplomatic support in the pursuit of freedom from India’s unlawful occupation. JKDF hopes that Pakistan will continue to stand firmly with the people of Kashmir until their cherished goal is achieved.

Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF), represented by its spokesman Muhammad Haseeb, also conveyed profound gratitude to Pakistan for its wholehearted support for the just struggle of Kashmiris for self-determination. Highlighting the observance of Kashmir Day, the spokesperson notes the undeniable commitment of Pakistan to the Kashmir cause, even in the face of challenges. JKNF deeply appreciates Pakistan’s enduring support, which goes above and beyond, advocating for the Kashmir cause on various international platforms.

APHC leader Muhammad Yusuf Naqash, in a statement in Srinagar, lauded Pakistan for its unwavering commitment to supporting the people of Kashmir and actively advocating their cause globally. Naqash underscored the inseparable connection between Kashmir and Pakistan, asserting that no force in the world could divide the two entities.

Advocate Devinder Singh, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, in a statement in Jammu commended the Pakistani government and its citizens for their steadfast support to the oppressed Kashmiri population. Singh emphasized the significance of observing February 5th as Unity Day to raise global awareness about the Kashmir issue.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK (APHC-AJK) leaders, including Altaf Hussain Wani, Muhammad Sultan Butt, Advocate Parvaiz Ahmed, Shameem Shawl, Shaikh Yaqoob, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Zahid Ashraf, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Raja Shaheen, Javeed Ahmed Butt, Zahid Safi and Manzoor Ahmad Dar in their statements in Islamabad, also extended their thanks to Pakistan, emphasizing the crucial role of Pakistan’s unwavering support as a source of strength and encouragement for the Kashmiri people.