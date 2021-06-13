Union leader stresses to follow Covid-19 SOPs

Karachi
KARACHI: All Pakistan National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT) Workers Union General Secretary Salman Mahmood said on Friday that SOPs should be followed by everyone to keep themselves and family members safe from COVID-19.

Mahmood asked all laborers to get themselves vaccinated from the fatal virus. The Labor leader also asked the Sindh Labour Department to ensure vaccination of labourers working in the private sector. Mahmood said that private sector should also cooperate with authorities concerned to ensure vaccination of all workers.

