In a pressing appeal to the government, the Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) has highlighted the plight of struggling sectors for the upcoming fiscal budget of 2025/2026.
The organization has voiced serious concerns regarding the heavy financial burdens faced by small businesses and the elderly, urging immediate policy changes to ensure their survival.
President of UNISAME, Zulfikar Thaver, has underscored the untenable position of SME exporters, who are grappling with steep tax obligations. He warned that without relief, these enterprises are at risk of closure, potentially obliterating years of dedicated work and tarnishing their hard-earned reputations.
Adding to the urgency, UNISAME has shed light on the struggles of senior citizens contending with limited retirement income. With the rising costs of healthcare, essential commodities, and social responsibilities, their financial stability is increasingly precarious.
The UNISAME Council has made a fervent plea to policymakers to alleviate the tax pressure on SMEs, the salaried segment, and the elderly. As a welfare state, it is imperative for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to ease the financial burdens on these vulnerable groups, ensuring their well-being and preventing potential economic collapse.