The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) today urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to expedite reforms across various sectors, highlighting the need for swift action to capitalize on existing opportunities.
According to a statement by the Union of Small and Medium Enterprises President Zulfikar Thaver acknowledged the Prime Minister’s active involvement in the SME sector, which now falls directly under his supervision.
Thaver highlighted the PM’s frequent interactions with officials from the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and foreign consultants. However, he emphasized that while these meetings review various proposals, decisive action is necessary.
The UNISAME Council has reiterated the importance of implementing policies that support the majority sector through various means, including financing, education, and improving supply chains. They raised concerns about the low prices at which electricity supply companies buy solar-generated power, which they believe discourages solar investments. Additionally, the Council criticized the import of secondhand vehicles, noting that it negatively impacts local manufacturers, including SME auto parts producers.
The statement also expressed concerns over increased taxes, suggesting that while inflation rates have decreased, the overall price levels remain high. The Council called for efficient austerity measures and downsizing of institutions. They advocated for an exclusive desk in the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to promote SME goods globally and proposed the creation of an SME Global Gallery for international trade.
Financial support through the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was also discussed, with suggestions for borrowing schemes for SMEs to enhance their operations. The Council questioned the inactivity of Exim Bank and the lack of a credit guarantee insurance scheme.
Thaver concluded that without prompt action, the ongoing discussions and consultations would be ineffective in driving the necessary growth and development of the SME sector.