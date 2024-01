Karachi, United Bank Limited (UBL) has notified investors regarding the closure period of its financial instrument (UBLTFC5) from January 21, 2024, to January 28, 2024. While the company has not provided specific details about a BC-2 start date or an ex-price date, this closure period is significant for stakeholders involved in this specific financial product. The details surrounding the closure indicate important administrative processes for the bank's unique financial offering.