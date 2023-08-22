Karachi, The Board of Directors of The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Limited is scheduled to convene a meeting on August 30, 2023, at the company's Head Office in Lahore. The purpose of the meeting is to review and consider the Half Yearly Financial Statements of the company for the period ending June 30, 2023.

The discussions during the meeting will also encompass the declaration of any potential entitlement arising from the reviewed financial statements. This strategic assessment is crucial for the company's overall financial performance evaluation and planning for the upcoming periods.

To ensure a fair and transparent evaluation process, the company has declared a "closed period" starting from August 22, 2023, to August 30, 2023, as per the regulations outlined in the Rules Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). During this closed period, no Director, CEO, or Executive of the company shall be permitted to engage in any direct or indirect dealings involving the shares of the company.

The meeting reflects the company's commitment to upholding strong corporate governance practices and ensuring that financial matters are assessed and reported with accuracy and accountability.

The post United Insurance Company Board to Review Half Yearly Financial Statements appeared first on Pakistan Company News.