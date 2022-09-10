United Nations Secretary-General once again urges international community to support Pakistan for overcoming challenge posed by floods 

Islamabad, September 10, 2022 (PPI-OT):The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has once again urged the international community to extend massive support to Pakistan to overcome the challenge posed by the devastating floods and rebuild climate resilient infrastructure.

He made the remarks in Sukkur today (Saturday) where he was given a detailed briefing by the Sindh Chief Minister about the devastation caused by floods in the province. The UN Secretary General said the countries vulnerable to climate change including Pakistan must be supported to rebuild resilient communities and infrastructure to resist future disasters. He also stressed for reduction in emissions.

Expressing solidarity with Pakistan, the UN Secretary General said the UN will do everything possible to raise awareness about the flood situation in Pakistan and request those who have the capacity to support the country in these difficult times.

