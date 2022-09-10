United Nations Secretary-General reaffirms full support to Pakistan in relief, rehabilitation of flood affectees 

Islamabad, September 10, 2022 (PPI-OT):The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reaffirmed full support to Pakistan in relief and rehabilitation of the flood affectees. He expressed these views during a meeting with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood also joined the meeting.

Antonio Guterres stressed that it is not only a matter of generosity or solidarity of the international community, but of justice. The Secretary General discussed various ideas for mobilizing international finance and for enhancing fiscal space for Pakistan’s efforts to rehabilitate and reconstruct.

Both sides exchanged views on how to reinforce climate action, with special emphasis on supporting the adaptation efforts of developing countries including through debt swaps. The Foreign Minister appreciated the Secretary-General’s timely visit to demonstrate solidarity with the people and Government of Pakistan in the wake of the catastrophic floods in the country. He expressed gratitude for the Secretary-General’s strong push to mobilize international assistance for the people of Pakistan, including through the UN “Flash Appeal” to complement the Government’s ongoing response.

