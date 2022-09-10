United States Agency for International Development enhances financial assistance by another $20 million for flood victims

Islamabad, September 10, 2022 (PPI-OT):The United States Agency for International Development has enhanced the financial assistance by another 20 million dollars, thus taking it to a total of 51 million dollars. This was informed by USAID Administrator Samantha Power during her meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. She vowed that the U.S. Administration remains engaged and continues to support Pakistan in these difficult circumstances.

The Prime Minister thanked the US government for increase in funds for the flood victims. He further said that after the rescue and relief phase is over, the reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure presents a daunting challenge, for which Pakistan looks forward to international aid mobilization.

